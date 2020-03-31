The tragic 'Good Doctor' finale: (Spoiler) can really keep a secret

Suffering only minor injuries after being knocked down by rubble, nobody expected Melendez to meet his demise. We were incredibly shocked...seeing as how the actor conducted a virtual press tour just hours before the finale aired.
On Monday morning, Gonzalez spoke with ABC7's George Pennacchio about the explosive finale and how his family was faring during self-isolation in Vancouver. He did not, however, reveal anything about his character's untimely death.
"I have a tough ride tonight too, so we'll see how the team does," Gonzalez revealed during the interview after speaking on the hardships Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) would face during the finale.
As the seasoned entertainment reporter he is, Pennacchio couldn't let Gonzalez's vague answer slide, but Gonzalez stood his ground and only offered up the tease: "In true 'Good Doctor' style we are getting the answers and all of them are coming tonight."
Many fans argue that with all the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, this heart-wrenching fictitious death is just "such bad timing."
I bawled my eyes out! I want him to come back in some plot twist! Seriously now. I am honestly sad about this. He, by far, is one of my favorites. With all the coronavirus stuff going on, such bad timing and I would never want him to leave the show. Never.— Heather Fleury (@hfleury72) March 31, 2020
One fan can't fathom Dr. Melendez's death among all other the tragedies, both social and weather-related, she's dealing with.
Why?!? I can handle the shelter in place due to Covid19 along with the pouring down rain outside but I CANNOT HANDLE DR. MELENDEZ BEING DEAD. @GoodDoctorABC @IamNickGonzalez #ifhegoesimgone— Wendy Wesson (@WendyWesson) March 31, 2020
Several fans even want to "riot" because it is simply just cruel for ABC to kill off such a beloved character.
@IamNickGonzalez Why did you make us fall inlove with Melendez and then leave the show??? Who is responsible for this atrocity cause we bout to riot #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/1AC5KQTvDW— Seeb🦋 (@AITSeeb) March 31, 2020
Fans are also mourning the end of Melendez's relationship with fellow doctor Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas), after the pair finally exchanged vows of "I love you" during the episode.
His first scene on the show was with her and his last scene was with her ❤️— Jiya (@JiyaaTweets) March 31, 2020
The journey that these two have had is amazing. I don’t think I can ever put it into words. Loved them from day 1 and will continue to forever.. ❤️#Melendaire #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/KdBoNCMXkm
Hopefully this was all just an elaborate April Fools' joke?
I will RIOT if @IamNickGonzalez dies! Ya hear me @GoodDoctorABC?! 😭 April fools is around the corner so that better be what this is about 🥺— ʙᴇʀɴᴀᴅᴇᴛᴛᴇ (@_bernadettem) March 31, 2020