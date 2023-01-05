Evan Williams, 4-year starter at Fresno State, enters transfer portal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evan Williams announced on social media that he's entering the transfer portal. A four-year starter for the Bulldogs, he still has one remaining year of eligibility.

One of two permanent captains on the 2022 team this past season, he was named second-team All-Mountain West. He finished with 66 tackles despite missing four games due to injury.

When he was fully healthy in 2021, he finished with 90 tackles and was named to the all-conference first team.

FS finished the season on a nine-game win streak by beating Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, becoming the first team in FBS history to start 1-4 and finish with 10 wins.

Part of that historic turnaround was the return of its two permanent captains Jake Haener and Evan Williams.

In a statement titled "Dear Fresno State," Williams wrote:

"Thank you for taking in a 17-year-old wide-eyed kid and allowing him to live out his dream for the past four years. Deciding to play for Fresno State remains one of the best decisions l've ever made and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity. The consistent love and support that the Red Wave has given me throughout my time here will also not be forgotten. To my coaches, thank you for providing me with the tools I needed to grow and develop in ways wasn't sure that I could. I'm glad that I can look back and say that I tried to give you my very best both on and off the field. To all my teammates, I will always be grateful for all of you! Getting to go to work with you guys day in and day out has made this journey worth it in every sense. The countless memories that we've made both on and off the field will be held with me forever. We will always be champions. With all that being said, after considerable deliberation with my family and close friends, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one vear of eligibility remaining."