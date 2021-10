EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- 13 people in the South Valley have been displaced after a massive fire ripped through four homes in the Exeter area overnight.Firefighters were called to the house on Chestnut and G streets just before 10 o clock on Friday night.They arrived and found large flames from a vacant house fire had spread to three neighboring homes.One of those homes was a complete loss while the other two suffered moderate damage.No injuries were reported and the cause of this fire remains under investigation this morning.The Red Cross is now assisting the families who lost their homes in this fire.