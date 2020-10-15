Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Fresno eye center giving away frames, lenses to firefighters, wildfire victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As community members fight to help fire crews recover from their own losses, a Fresno business is stepping up to help both firefighters and fire victims.

Eye Medical Center of Fresno is giving Creek Fire victims free merchandise from their stores.

They're offering free eyeglass frames, free lenses and free eyeglass prescription checks.

Doctor Maziar Bidar says it was his own son Kameron who inspired him to help.

He says the Bullard High senior visited fire victims at shelters and saw their needs first-hand.

To reedem the free offers, residents who lost their homes in the Creek Fire will have to provide an ID with a proof of address.

Firefighters will need proof of active firefighter status.

For more information on the giveaway and who to contact, click here.
