'Her life was taken from her:' Family mourns mother killed in central Fresno DUI crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Devastated by the loss of her daughter, Iva Romero is surrounded by her loved ones trying to make sense of Saturday's crash.
"She just had a beautiful soul and she just she just didn't deserve this," Romero said.
Sharing stories, laughter, and tears, Mina Serrano's family is vowing to make sure her memory lives on.
The 22-year-old was taken too soon after a deadly DUI crash on Belmont Avenue in central Fresno.
Mina was in the passenger seat when her fiance, 34-year-old Joshua Parker slammed into the back of a parked big rig.
"I want Joshua to pay for what he did, he knew what he was doing," Romero said.
Mina's two-year-old son Mason survived the crash. Family members describe her as selfless and kind, something they see passed onto her baby.
"My family is full of love and kindness, and Mina's the core of that," said Mina's sister, Katherine Melendez.
Melendez created a GoFundMe to give Mina a proper burial.
"We had more than just a sister relationship, my sister would actually call me her second mom," she said.
Parker is being held in the Fresno County Jail on several felony counts, including DUI causing death and gross vehicular manslaughter.
