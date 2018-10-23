RELATED: Young girl gives Duchess Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
Meghan was known for her style well before the royal wedding, so it's no surprise that on her first trip Down Under as a royal, the mom-to-be brought her "Markle sparkle."
Throughout the trip, Meghan and Harry have attended charity events and met with both local residents and dignitaries, calling for a variety of casual and elegant attire.
Here's a look at where the couple is going on their tour:
Oct. 16-22: Australia
Oct. 23-25: Fiji
Oct. 25-26: Tonga
Oct. 26-27: Australia
Oct. 28-31: New Zealand
See more about their itinerary on the royal family's website.
SEE ALSO: What to know about Meghan, the royal mom-to-be
RELATED PHOTOS: Meghan Markle's style through the years