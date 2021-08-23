fatal crash

28-year-old Reedley woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 99 in southwest Fresno on Monday morning as Mariana Godinez, 28, of Reedley.

The deadly crash happened just before 2 am Monday on southbound Highway 99, just south of Jensen Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers said Godinez's blue four-door car slammed into the back of a semi-truck. The car ended up underneath the truck.

Godinez suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

Special equipment was used to help pull her vehicle from beneath the semi.

Traffic was reduced to one lane due to the crash.

Investigators said the truck driver was going the speed limit.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

