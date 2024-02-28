Community fundraising to send farmworkers' bodies to Mexico after Madera County crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friends and family members are still mourning the loss of eight people who died in a crash in Madera County on Friday.

It happened on Avenue 7 just west of Road 22, where dozens of candles, flowers and crosses have now been placed in remembrance of the victims.

Seven of those who died were farmworkers who lived in Kerman and were on their way to work.

"It's such a tragic loss. It really is heartbreaking and saddening, especially when it comes across from such a vulnerable group in our population. They were all farm laborers," said Kerman Mayor Maria Pacheco.

Pacheco says the community's compassion has helped the families navigate this difficult time.

"I am really just grateful for Kerman, all of Kerman who's really just showed up and showed out and supported these families by coming through to their fundraisers by spreading the word to their social media. We have had share after share after share," said Pacheco.

A friend who did not want to appear on camera says Pedro Ojeda is one of those people who died in the crash.

"He was a really hard worker; he was sending money back to Mexico, I think, to build a house; from what I know, he had a daughter and a wife, and he showed me videos about the house," said the friend.

One of the groups taking action in the wake of the tragedy is FUERZA, which means force.

"FUERZA has stepped up and guided them, especially with the losses that they've had being the main providers, what is it that is happening to them in their lives," added Candelaria Caro with the group.

Members say they are stepping in for people like Ojeda, who was here alone.

"He didn't have no family here at all, so I know they have someone, a friend that was close to him, trying to get all these cases and out the money together," added Mayra Galvez, a member of FUERZA.

A fundraiser was held in Madera on Tuesday night in support of the farmworkers' families.

The group is working with the Mexican consulate to get the victims' bodies back to their homes in Mexico.

"There's only one body allowed per plane, so we're trying to see what we can do, can somehow finagle it to be at least two bodies per plane, but it is one body per plane, and all seven bodies have been confirmed going back to Mexico," Pacheco explained.

Right now, they are planning a vigil for all seven farmworkers and additional fundraising events because they say anything helps the grieving families.

"Minimum wage and work are not there all the time, and if they are the main providers, they no longer have them, and the money is scarce. Fundraising is very important to be able to assist these families," Caro said.

A fundraiser is being held Tuesday night until 9 pm at El Tibu taco truck near Yosemite and Lake Street in Madera.

It is cash only, and all proceeds will go to the victims' families.

This is the second major fundraiser we've seen from community members.

Over the weekend, there was a similar fundraiser in Kerman.

