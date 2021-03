FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a fatal stabbing in southeast Fresno on Saturday evening.Officers responded to the Ranchwood Condos on Chestnut and Butler Avenues shortly before 6:00 pm.Investigators say a woman is dead. Further information on what led up to the stabbing was not immediately available.This is Fresno's 23rd homicide of the year.