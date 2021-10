FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After providing free rides since March 1st, the Fresno Area Express will re-instate bus fares.You still have time to take advantage of the free rides for another month.Starting on September 1, it'll cost you $1 to use the FAX bus.That's reduced from $1.25 prior to COVID-19.There are discounts available for seniors, people with disabilities, and Medicare cardholders.Kids under 12 ride for free if they are with an adult.To learn more about the fare changes, the city is hosting live virtual workshops and pop-up events.