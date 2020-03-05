apartment fire

Fire breaks out at Clovis apartment complex, no one injured

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters rushed to put out flames inside of a Clovis apartment complex as they threatened to spread to several nearby homes.

The fire first broke out in the backyard of an apartment on Stuart near Helm just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

An ABC30 insider shared a video of those flames lighting up the sky.

Fire crews feared the fire would spread as it went into the attic of the structure, but they quickly contained it to the complex.

"It's got very significant damage to one full apartment and the other, and then the houses on the backside have some exterior damage," says Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski.

One person who was in the backyard where the flames broke out suffered smoke inhalation and was evaluated by emergency personnel.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisapartment firehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
Disabled veteran loses home, pet, and belongings in Merced apartment fire
Fresno FD: Electrical problem could be root of duplex fire
Merced firefighters rescue dog with equipment donated by Girl Scouts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley Children's Hospital changing visitor policy as concerns regarding Coronavirus grow
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
Lemoore navy sailor arrested for sexually assaulting woman at China Peak ski resort
2020 Primary Election Coverage in California
Man hospitalized after trying to rescue neighbor in central Fresno house fire
Valley health officials working to ease public tension with Coronavirus
Newsom slams price-gouging amid coronavirus fears
Show More
Witness describes stopping vicious attack on 87-year-old Visalia man
Fresno State falls in overtime to Boise State in Mountain West Tournament final
Tests show woman accused of killing Fresno grandma was on meth
Andrew Janz and Jerry Dyer awaiting more results in mayoral election
Our Lady of Victory set to close after operating for 67 years
More TOP STORIES News