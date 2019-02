Firefighters are investigating to determine the cause of an East Central Fresno house fire.It broke out just after 10:30 Thursday night on Winery near Highway 180.Firefighters say Sheriff's Deputies arrived first and made sure no one was in the home.They say squatters have been known to frequent the home from time to time.Fire crews had to take on the flames from the outside because the roof was collapsing.No one was hurt fightng the fire.