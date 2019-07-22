house fire

Fire damages Fresno County home, man and his dog displaced

A man and his dog were inside, but they both made it out OK.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gasoline tanks and ammunition exploded inside a garage after a home near Easton caught fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters were busy putting out flames at the house on American and Walnut Avenues.

A man and his dog were inside, but they both made it out OK.

"We've narrowed it down to an area of origin right in the garage area. So we have investigators working on that," said Battalion Chief Jeremiah Wittwer. "But as of now the cause of the fire is undetermined. The estimated cost of damage to the property is right around $200,000."

The Red Cross showed up to help the homeowner. He denied assistance, saying he will stay with family members.
