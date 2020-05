Workout Wednesday: What it takes to be a firefighter

If you want to be a firefighter, you've got to be in shape. Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us a few exercises to help you "beat the heat."If you are interested in what it takes to be a firefighter, here are three exercises every firefighter should do.The first exercise is called a heavy walk. Carry 45 pounds on each side and walk slowly, while correctly using all your muscles.The next exercise is a side plank. Start with a simple motion and make it harder as you get stronger.The last exercise is bringing the weight from the ground all the way up just using one side and one weight.