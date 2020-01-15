workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: What it takes to be a firefighter

If you want to be a firefighter, you've got to be in shape.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us a few exercises to help you "beat the heat."

If you are interested in what it takes to be a firefighter, here are three exercises every firefighter should do.

The first exercise is called a heavy walk. Carry 45 pounds on each side and walk slowly, while correctly using all your muscles.

The next exercise is a side plank. Start with a simple motion and make it harder as you get stronger.

The last exercise is bringing the weight from the ground all the way up just using one side and one weight.
