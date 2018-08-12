Flames from Central Fresno home fire shoot several feet into air

Flames were shooting several feet into the air after a home in Central Fresno caught fire Sunday morning. The blaze then spread to two nearby structures near Thesta Street and Clay Avenue.When crews arrived, the front porch of the home was engulfed in flames.While everyone inside made it out okay, firefighters tell us one of the pets did not."There was one fatality it was a dog passed away the property of the residents that lived there but that was it," said Fresno Fire Devin McGuire.The fire caused minor damage to an apartment complex next door and extensive damage to another home.The Red Cross is helping the six children and three adults who have been displaced.No word yet on how it started.