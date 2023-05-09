Free food boxes given to Planada residents impacted by storms

A North Valley volunteer group is taking action to help families struggling after devastating floods caused by a series of storms earlier this year.

Organizers say they plan to continue hosting weekly food distributions as long as the community needs help.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley volunteer group is taking action to help families struggling after devastating floods caused by a series of storms earlier this year.

Monday, the group called "Planada in Action" hosted a food distribution at Houlihan Park for impacted families and farmworkers.

They were able to pass out nearly 200 boxes of food.

Volunteers say there continues to be a huge need in the area, with many people still out of work and homes damaged.

"Last week, we ran out of food," says Leo Lopez. "You know, it is kind of sad to see the families go back home with no food. Some families pick up food for elderly who cannot come pick up food for themselves."

Organizers say they plan to continue hosting weekly food distributions as long as the community needs help.

For info on the next planned event, just visit the group's Facebook page.