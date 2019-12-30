Valley residents! Here's where you can get free Starbucks coffee today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The latest marketing tactic from Starbucks had coffee lovers in a frenzy - including here in the Valley.
We have video of Friday's afternoon rush in northwest Fresno, where hundreds lined up for a free tall espresso drink.
The free drinks include holiday favorites like the peppermint mocha and toasted white chocolate latte.
On Monday, Starbucks chose three local locations for their holiday deal - which includes two stores in Fresno.
Those are Shaw and West...
...and First and Nees.
The Visalia Starbucks on Caldwell and Demaree is getting some love as well.
The deal is available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, so you better line up early if you want that free coffee!
Starbucks has been hosting these pop-up parties every day after the holidays at different locations.
It lasts until the end of the month, which is Tuesday.
The locations change every day, so if you're planning to go on Tuesday, check the list of participating stores to find out where you can head to.
