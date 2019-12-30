free stuff

Valley residents! Here's where you can get free Starbucks coffee today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The latest marketing tactic from Starbucks had coffee lovers in a frenzy - including here in the Valley.

We have video of Friday's afternoon rush in northwest Fresno, where hundreds lined up for a free tall espresso drink.

The free drinks include holiday favorites like the peppermint mocha and toasted white chocolate latte.

On Monday, Starbucks chose three local locations for their holiday deal - which includes two stores in Fresno.

Those are Shaw and West...



...and First and Nees.



The Visalia Starbucks on Caldwell and Demaree is getting some love as well.



The deal is available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, so you better line up early if you want that free coffee!

Starbucks has been hosting these pop-up parties every day after the holidays at different locations.

It lasts until the end of the month, which is Tuesday.

The locations change every day, so if you're planning to go on Tuesday, check the list of participating stores to find out where you can head to.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnovisaliastarbucksfree foodfree stuffcoffee
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE STUFF
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Miller Light to offer free beer for an 'unfollow'
Oakland A's offer free admission for kids
Free national park admission today for National Park Service birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Fresno Co residents come home to find dead body in garage
Tulare Co man arrested for smearing feces on church
Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim killed on Christmas
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Show More
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Bake sale to support Clovis teacher in hospice and her 2-year-old daughter
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
More TOP STORIES News