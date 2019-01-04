EMBEZZLEMENT

Former Parlier Unified Superintendent charged with embezzlement

A Former Parlier Unified Superintendent is facing several charges including embezzlement and misappropriation of funds, according to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.

A former Parlier Unified Superintendent is facing several charges including embezzlement and misappropriation of funds, according to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.

After a two year investigation, it was determined that Gerardo Alvarez, 56, had been stealing money from the Parlier Unified School District's "Sunshine Club" account from July 2013 until July 2014.

RELATED: Action News uncovers document detailing alleged misuse of money at Parlier Unified

Officials say Alvarez was arrested at his home on Friday without incident. He is currently being booked into the Fresno County Jail and will make his first court appearance on January 7.

If convicted he could face up to four years in prison.

Alvarez was the Parlier Unified School District Superintendent from 2013-2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
embezzlementarrestparlierParlier
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMBEZZLEMENT
Residents of Merced mobile home park given eviction notice two weeks before Christmas
2 nuns allegedly embezzled $500K from Torrance Catholic school
2 nuns accused of embezzling from school in Torrance
Reedley College employee charged with embezzlement on eBay sales
More embezzlement
Top Stories
Final goodbye to Newman Police Cpl. Ronil 'Ron' Singh
Man, 3-year-old unharmed after debris flies through windshield on freeway
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
North Carolina inmates help save officer's life
Teen accused of cheating after SAT score improved 330 points
Suspect dies after being shot by police in standoff in Visalia
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as government shutdown persists
Show More
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: police
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Clovis homeowner scares off intruder inside his home
The cost of law enforcement lip-sync challenges
New details shed light on Newman police shooting timeline
More News