Armed men rob 2 Fresno grocery stores within an hour, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives need your help in identifying two suspects they say robbed two different Fresno stores within a few hours on Sunday.Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Fresno police got a call regarding a robbery at the Bag O Bag located on East Olive Avenue.One of the suspects walked behind the counter and had a gun hiding in his waistband.Him and the other suspect pushed the clerk out of the way, took cash from the register, and ran away.About an hour later, Fresno police got a call regarding multiple holdup alarms at the 7/11 at East Ashlan Avenue at Blackstone Avenue.The suspects walked behind the counter with a gun, demanded the money from the register, and ran away.Police believe both robberies involved the same two suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (559)498-7867.