Burglar caught on camera stealing safe from northeast Fresno restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno restaurant owners released surveillance video in hopes of tracking down a burglar who rolled away with their safe.A criminal was caught on camera breaking into Bollywood Indian Street Food in northeast Fresno.The owners say the alarm went off around 4:30 am on Saturday morning at their Cedar and Herndon store.They got the alert and were at the restaurant in a matter of minutes, but it was too late. The owners were shocked to see their whole safe was gone."You know seeing somebody rolling out your safe, you know the cash register, OK, but rolling out the safe, you have personal papers, savings that you work for. It was shocking. We're still in shock. It's really devastating and sad that people do that," said Patty Bedi, owner of Bollywood Indian Street Food.Bedi says they believe the break-in involved more than one person.The owners contacted Fresno police and hoped the thieves are caught quickly.