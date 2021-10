FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a man and a woman who ran off after crashing a vehicle into an apartment building in east central Fresno on Friday.It happened on Maple Avenue and Fountain Way shortly around 11:50 am while a woman was trying to start her car in the complex parking lot.Officers say a man tried to help her, and while they were moving the car, it unintentionally slammed into one of the apartment units.No one was injured in the crash.Investigators say the man and woman had left the scene before officers arrived. Police are now searching for both of them, and they could face hit-and-run charges.