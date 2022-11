Man killed after crash into concrete rail in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after crashing his car in Fresno County.

It happened after 10pm Thursday on Ashlan, east of Academy.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver may have been speeding when he ran into a concrete rail.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The impact of the crash split the car in half.

Officers are investigating if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.