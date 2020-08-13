crash

Man severely burned in fiery rollover crash in Fresno County

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find the man with burns a short distance away from the car.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man was hospitalized with burns after a fiery crash in the Fresno County foothills on Thursday morning.

Authorities say the man was driving south on Auberry Road near Millerton Road when he missed a curve. His car struck a tree, overturned and caught fire.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find the man with burns a short distance away from the car.

It's unclear if he was ejected or if he crawled out from the vehicle. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital with major injuries.

The fire also spread and burned half an acre of vegetation, but firefighters quickly doused the blaze.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
