Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno County sheriff's deputy is in jail for violating a restraining order filed after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend.

That incident happened back in May at 51-year-old David Raquenio's home in Clovis.

His neighbors in his Harlan Ranch community say the news of the arrest on Thursday is unsettling and shocking.

They say they were shocked to learn their law enforcement neighbor was arrested for the second time in less than three months.

The restraining order was put into place after Raquenio allegedly got into a fight with his girlfriend back in May, leaving multiple bruises on her body.

Sgt. Jim Munro with Clovis Police says officers arrested Raquenio near Me 'N Eds Pizza on Fowler and Ashlan.

He tells us evidence revealed Raquenio disregarded the protective order.

Raquenio joined the Fresno County Sheriff's Office nearly 20 years ago.

In 2016, he was given the Top Cop award for helping save the life of a car crash victim.

This January, he was also part of a rescue in a remote area near Shaver Lake.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office speaking out about the recent arrest says, "David Raquenio is no longer an employee with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. We are aware of his rearrest and continue to take appropriate action to deal with the matter."

Raquenio's bail is set at $305,000.

He is currently in a protected area of the jail.

After he was placed on unpaid administrative leave, authorities say Raquenio resigned from his job as a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy.
