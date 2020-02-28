Family of 6 displaced after fire destroys home in Easton

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family has been displaced after flames tore through their home in Easton Thursday night.Officials say the fire started in the backyard of a home near Williamette and Anna around midnight.The flames moved from the backyard onto the patio, then inside the house. All six people who lived there were able to escape safely.Fire crews say the home was severely damaged, and most of the interior was destroyed.The family is staying with family members who live nearby.