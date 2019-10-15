Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gas leak has prompted a road closure and evacuations in the Tarpey Village area of Fresno County.Clovis Police say Bernadine Drive is shut down between Sunnyside and Ashlan. Some houses on the street have been evacuated as a precaution.It is unknown how long the road will remain closed. The cause of the leak is under investigation by PG&E crews.