Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak

Clovis Police say Bernadine Drive is shut down between Sunnyside and Ashlan. Some houses on the street have been evacuated as a precaution.
#TrafficAlert in the #Tarpey area of @FresnoCountyCA: Bernadine is CLOSED between Sunnyside & Ashlan for a #GasLeak. @ClovisFire & @PGE4Me are on scene. (We are assisting with traffic control). pic.twitter.com/l00UkkPTXd— Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) October 15, 2019
It is unknown how long the road will remain closed. The cause of the leak is under investigation by PG&E crews.
