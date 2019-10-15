gas leak

Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak

It is unknown how long the road will remain closed. The cause of the leak is under investigation by PG&E crews. (Clovis Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gas leak has prompted a road closure and evacuations in the Tarpey Village area of Fresno County.

Clovis Police say Bernadine Drive is shut down between Sunnyside and Ashlan. Some houses on the street have been evacuated as a precaution.


It is unknown how long the road will remain closed. The cause of the leak is under investigation by PG&E crews.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
