Bicyclist hit by driver in north Fresno; streets blocked off by police

BREAKING NEWS: Fresno PD on scene of a crash involving a car and bike. This is at Blackstone and Herndon in north Fresno. Avoid this area as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/wlYlZmEN9h — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) May 24, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have blocked off a busy north Fresno street after a bicyclist was hit by a driver early Tuesday morning.The crash happened before 5:30 am on Herndon and Blackstone Avenues.Fresno police said the male bicyclist was severely injured, and they did not expect him to survive.Officers have reopened westbound Herndon Avenue and northbound Blackstone Avenue. Drivers cannot travel through eastbound Herndon Avenue at Maroa Avenue and southbound Blackstone Avenue.If you commute through the area, you may want to take an alternate route while the investigation continues.