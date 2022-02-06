fatal crash

Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Fresno

Investigators say the victim crashed into a truck near the intersection and was thrown from the bike.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in northeast Fresno.

Fresno police say the crash happened at Herndon and Blackstone.

Officers found the motorcyclist, a man in his mid-twenties, lying on the roadway.

Investigators say he crashed into a truck near the intersection and was thrown from the bike.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with officers.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in this crash.

The intersection of Blackstone and Herndon was shut down for several hours, but traffic in the area is now reopening.

We will continue to update this story as we get more details.

