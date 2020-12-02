homicide

Man dies after shooting at east central Fresno gas station, police say

Investigators have blocked off the gas station, and dozens of officers were searching the area.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot several times inside a gas station in east central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the Valero on Shields and Clovis Avenue just before 5 am, where they found the 37-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics were called to the gas station and transported the man to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.



Investigators say they believe the man was followed inside the store before the gunfire erupted.

A motive for the attack has not been determined, but police say this was not a robbery.

Detectives said a suspect was seen leaving the area in a dark-colored vehicle. No further information was immediately available.

The gas station will remain blocked off as homicide detectives continue their investigation. Traffic in the area has not been impacted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralcrimehomicide investigationshots firedhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
Man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Kings Co.
Man arrested for deadly drive-by shooting in central Fresno
28-year-old man arrested for two Fresno murders, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News