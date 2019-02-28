fatal crash

Fresno grandma killed after burglary suspect runs red light during police pursuit

A woman in her 50s died from her injuries at a hospital.

Updated 16 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a 28-year-old woman allegedly involved in connection with a robbery led them on a chase that killed an innocent victim.

Police estimate Ruby Garcia's car hit the other vehicle at 50 miles an hour. Fresno grandmother 56-year-old Debbie Criado was killed by the impact.

Her daughter, brother and 6-year-old grandson were all seriously injured and remain hospitalized.

Garcia not only refused to pull over but ran two red lights before she t-boned another car.

This chase started several blocks north near Fresno and Ashlan.

Undercover Fresno Police officers had just arrested a suspect in the 10-day-old robbery of a liquor store, when they spotted someone driving the getaway car used in the holdup.

They gave chase and it ended with fatal results.

Garcia was also injured but was released from the hospital and placed in the Fresno County jail.

Police don't know if she took part in the robbery, but she is the cousin of the robbery suspect.

"The reality of it is this person could have just pulled over, it probably could save a lifetime of heartbreak they have to deal with now from killing an innocent citizen," said Lt. Larry Bowlan.

Garcia is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The family of Criado say they are devastated by the loss and the injuries to three other family members. A GoFundMe account in her name is being established to help.
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
