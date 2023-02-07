WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
fresno grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies set to host annual job fair

The hiring fair will be Saturday, February 18, at Chukchansi Park from 10 am until noon.

KFSN logo
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 8:34PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jobseekers and baseball fans have an opportunity to blend the two together.

The Fresno Grizzlies is hosting its annual job fair next week.

The organization is looking to hire about 100 people in a variety of positions.

That includes security, bartenders, video crew and fun zone operators.

The hiring fair will be Saturday, February 18, at Chukchansi Park from 10 am until noon.

Job seekers can enter the ballpark through the H street entrance, and make sure to bring your resume.

If you can't make the job fair, you can also apply online.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW