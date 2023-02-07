Fresno Grizzlies set to host annual job fair

The hiring fair will be Saturday, February 18, at Chukchansi Park from 10 am until noon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jobseekers and baseball fans have an opportunity to blend the two together.

The Fresno Grizzlies is hosting its annual job fair next week.

The organization is looking to hire about 100 people in a variety of positions.

That includes security, bartenders, video crew and fun zone operators.

The hiring fair will be Saturday, February 18, at Chukchansi Park from 10 am until noon.

Job seekers can enter the ballpark through the H street entrance, and make sure to bring your resume.

If you can't make the job fair, you can also apply online.