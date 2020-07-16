fatal crash

At least 1 killed in crash on Highway 41 near downtown Fresno

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and it appeared one of the cars when down an embankment.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash near downtown Fresno on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say a silver Ford Mustand and silver Prius were traveling on southbound Highway 41 near the O Street off-ramp around 1:10 pm when they collided.


The Prius ran off the road and hit a guard rail and a tree as it crashed down an embankment, the CHP said. A passenger inside died at the scene.

Another person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. It's unclear if any other people were injured.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash.


Drivers are advised to avoid the area as officers continue their investigation.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
