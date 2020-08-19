Fire sparks after driver crashes into parked car in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a driver who crashed into a parked car and left when it went up in flames.Officials say the driver of a Ford Taurus crashed into the back of a parked GMC SUV at Fresno and Martin Streets in southwest Fresno around 3 a.m.The Taurus caught fire, and the driver was seen walking away from the crash.No one was injured. There were no passengers in the vehicle.Police have not revealed any description of the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.