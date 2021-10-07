Driver in stolen car leads police on chase, crashes in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the driver who led officers on a chase in a stolen car before crashing the vehicle in central Fresno.It started after 3 am when police officers spotted a black Honda CRV at Blackstone and Clinton Avenues.The driver refused to stop and sped off, leading officers on a chase through Fresno streets.Police soon stopped the chase for public safety.Within minutes, investigators received reports of the suspect's vehicle being found crashed on southbound First Street near Tulare Avenue.Officers believe the driver was trying to turn westbound on Iowa when they went over the curb onto the sidewalk and hit the fence behind Uncle Tom's liquor store.No one was hurt. The driver ran away.