Man shot multiple times outside southeast Fresno home

BREAKING: Police are investigating a drive by shooting on Chestnut and Geary Ave. It happened around 1:50 this morning. The victim is in stable but critical condition. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/iVi0CnTzt7 — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) December 18, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot several times during a drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.It happened in a neighborhood on Geary and Chestnut around 1:50 am.Investigators say the man was standing outside a home with several people when a van pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.Before the suspects could get away, they crashed into a fence of a nearby home. Detectives say they're looking for at least two people who ran from the van.It's unclear if both suspects fired shots."The residence which the victim was standing outside of was occupied by a family and multiple small children. We're lucky that no one was struck by this gunfire," said Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson.Police say the victim is a man in his 30s. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with several gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.No one else was injured. Officers said several cars were also struck by the gunfire.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.