drive by shooting

Man shot multiple times outside southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot several times during a drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.

It happened in a neighborhood on Geary and Chestnut around 1:50 am.

Investigators say the man was standing outside a home with several people when a van pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.



Before the suspects could get away, they crashed into a fence of a nearby home. Detectives say they're looking for at least two people who ran from the van.

It's unclear if both suspects fired shots.

"The residence which the victim was standing outside of was occupied by a family and multiple small children. We're lucky that no one was struck by this gunfire," said Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson.

Police say the victim is a man in his 30s. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with several gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

No one else was injured. Officers said several cars were also struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastcrimeshootingman shotdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
Man arrested for deadly drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Man hospitalized after Fresno County drive-by shooting
34-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting in Los Banos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News