Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno identified

Bernardo Yniguez was hit several times and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was killed Friday night just after 8 pm in front of his mother's house, where he had been staying.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are releasing new details about a deadly drive-by shooting.

40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was killed Friday night just after 8 pm in front of his mother's house, where he had been staying.

It's on Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street in southeast Fresno.

Police say Yniguez was in the front yard when a light-colored car passed by and someone inside fired twelve shots.

Yniguez was hit several times and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that neighborhood has been known for some gang activity.

"We believe that Mr. Yniguez does have some prior gang contacts and to that end, we have enlisted the help of our Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium and they are going to be assisting us in this investigation," says Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Police say Yniguez does have a criminal history, but it's unknown if that was connected to the attack.

They have some video with what they believe is the suspect vehicle, but that won't be released at this time.

This is Fresno's 39th homicide of the year compared to 52 at this time last year.

Fresno police say this is a decline of 25 percent.