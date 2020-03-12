shooting

Fresno police investigating after 2 shot in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after two men were shot in northwest Fresno.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Cornelia and Holland Avenues after a party ended up the street.

Investigators say one man was shot in the foot, and the other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.



Officers say a girlfriend of one of the victims was detained briefly for questioning. The men have not been cooperative with the police.

Officials have not released a suspect description at this time.
