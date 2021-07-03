fresno police department

Fresno police deputy chief Pat Farmer retires

The deputy chief joined the police department back in 1985.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The deputy chief of the Fresno Police Department, Pat Farmer, is entering retirement this holiday weekend.

An emotional final sign-off took place on Friday during a celebration for Farmer's more than 36-year career with the police department.

Since then, he rose through the ranks and was even acting police chief at a time when then-police chief Jerry Dyer had surgery in 2019.

Action News asked the current Fresno mayor about Farmer.

Dyer said: "His work ethic is second to none. He is 100% loyal to our community. And, his compassion for people is sincere".

Farmer says he will continue to teach at Fresno State, as he begins his retirement years.

