Fresno police deputy chief Pat Farmer retires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The deputy chief of the Fresno Police Department, Pat Farmer, is entering retirement this holiday weekend.An emotional final sign-off took place on Friday during a celebration for Farmer's more than 36-year career with the police department.The deputy chief joined the police department back in 1985.Since then, he rose through the ranks and was even acting police chief at a time when then-police chief Jerry Dyer had surgery in 2019.Action News asked the current Fresno mayor about Farmer.Dyer said: "His work ethic is second to none. He is 100% loyal to our community. And, his compassion for people is sincere".Farmer says he will continue to teach at Fresno State, as he begins his retirement years.