Victim uncooperative with police after being stabbed near Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a man in northeast Fresno Monday morning.Officers found the victim on Bullard Avenue near Highway 41 at around 6:00 a.m.Paramedics treated the victim's injuries at the scene, but he did not cooperate with authorities.He is expected to be OK.Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the stabbing.