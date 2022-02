Fresno State to create task force to assess policies for handling sexual harassment complaints

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is working to develop a new task force after recent criticisms of how campus leadership handled complaints of sexual harassment and abusive conduct University President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval shared a video on Tuesday to make the announcement.He says the task force will be made up of students, faculty and staff and led by an outside consulting firm."I want our community to know that sexual harassment, bullying and misogyny have no place on our campus," President Jiménez-Sandoval said.The goal is to assess the current policies, procedures, training, and support systems.Jiménez-Sandoval says the school will soon follow up with the process for selecting the members of the task force.