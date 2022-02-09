fresno state

Fresno State to create task force to assess policies for handling sexual harassment complaints

University President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval shared a video on Tuesday to make the announcement.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is working to develop a new task force after recent criticisms of how campus leadership handled complaints of sexual harassment and abusive conduct.

He says the task force will be made up of students, faculty and staff and led by an outside consulting firm.

RELATED: Fresno State students call for resignation of CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro

"I want our community to know that sexual harassment, bullying and misogyny have no place on our campus," President Jiménez-Sandoval said.

The goal is to assess the current policies, procedures, training, and support systems.

RELATED: Assemblymember Jim Patterson calls for state audit of CSU system

Jiménez-Sandoval says the school will soon follow up with the process for selecting the members of the task force.

