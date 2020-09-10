Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Fresno State sheltering 25 campus community members evacuated from homes

The university opened one of their buildings to take in several evacuees while the fire keeps them out of their neighborhoods.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some people forced to leave their homes because of the raging Creek Fire sought shelter at Fresno State.

RELATED: Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze

At least 25 people, all members of the campus community, are in temporary housing.

University officials say they are being housed in a building separate from the few students who are living on-campus due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Creek Fire: Here's how you can help people impacted by massive wildfire

"We are pleased to lend assistance while balancing the health priorities of our campus community during the pandemic," university officials wrote on Twitter.

