Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State tight-ends working to stand out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just three weeks separate the Red Wave from seeing their Bulldogs back in action, with fall camp now in full swing ahead of the team's season opener against UConn.Coach Kalen DeBoer says there's something he's still working on - there's plenty of competition at a position group that right now is flying under the radar.Nobody really talks about the tight-ends. But this year's group is trying to change that mindset.