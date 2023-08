Fresno Unified students are waking up for their first day of the new school year.

Fresno Unified School District kicks off new school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified students are waking up for their first day of the new school year.

This is the third largest school district in the state, with 106 different schools serving about 74,000 students.

The district's annual operating budget is more than $1.6 billion.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.