FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes

Paul Holes of the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office was preparing to retire when the biggest moment of his career happened outside the home of John Joseph DeAngelo.He wanted to solve the case before he retired -- and the stunning conclusion to a decades-long hunt for the "Golden State Killer" is something you'll want to hear straight from him."It was definitely an obsession," Holes told ABC7 News.Watch the video in the player above for insight into the generation-spanning search for the "Golden State Killer," and justice for the victims he terrorized.