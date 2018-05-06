DUI CRASH

Fundraiser held for surviving toddler after parents killed in DUI crash near Strathmore

EMBED </>More Videos

Strathmore community came together for a one-year-old that survived an alleged DUI crash that killed his parents. (KFSN)

By and Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the South Valley, the Strathmore community came together for a one-year-old that survived an alleged DUI crash that killed his parents.

Hundreds of loved ones donated their time and money to honor Benjamin Navarro and Jasmyn Linares.

Strathmore Elementary School District even donated the middle school to host the car wash and BBQ fundraiser.

RELATED: Pregnant woman dies, toddler hospitalized with major injuries after suspected DUI crash near Strathmore

On April 29, suspected drunk driver, Arnold Zuniga, veered into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with the couple and their one-year-old son Maddox.

Jasmyn was six to seven months pregnant at the time. Baby Maddox was the only survivor.



"He just celebrated his birthday party and he probably wonders 'where's Mom and Dad?'" his grandmother Leonarda Navarro said. She says her son Benjamin, "BJ," was on his way to a job interview.

She adds, "he just loved his little family he wanted everything for them. He pretty much had a dream already started for them."

Between the two fundraisers loved ones held, the family says they have raised more than enough money for burial expenses. The rest will go into a savings account for baby Maddox.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dui crashdeath investigationfundraiserStrathmore
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DUI CRASH
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Baby critically injured in crash that killed her parents
Two dead, two injured, including child after Madera County crash
Narciso Mejia sentenced 15 years to life in prison for deadly DUI crash
Driver in deadly DUI crash sentenced to 13 years
More dui crash
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News