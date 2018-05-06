Fundraiser held for surviving toddler after parents killed in DUI crash near Strathmore

#HAPPENINGNOW: the Strathmore community is holding a fundraiser at the Middle School for 1y/o Maddox, the only survivor of last weekend’s fatal head on crash. His parents, BJ & Jasmine were killed when a suspected drunk driver drove into oncoming traffic. More tonight on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/1GqhQTfvVM — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 7, 2018

In the South Valley, the Strathmore community came together for a one-year-old that survived an alleged DUI crash that killed his parents.Hundreds of loved ones donated their time and money to honor Benjamin Navarro and Jasmyn Linares.Strathmore Elementary School District even donated the middle school to host the car wash and BBQ fundraiser.On April 29, suspected drunk driver, Arnold Zuniga, veered into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with the couple and their one-year-old son Maddox.Jasmyn was six to seven months pregnant at the time. Baby Maddox was the only survivor."He just celebrated his birthday party and he probably wonders 'where's Mom and Dad?'" his grandmother Leonarda Navarro said. She says her son Benjamin, "BJ," was on his way to a job interview.She adds, "he just loved his little family he wanted everything for them. He pretty much had a dream already started for them."Between the two fundraisers loved ones held, the family says they have raised more than enough money for burial expenses. The rest will go into a savings account for baby Maddox.