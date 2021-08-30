Gas prices drop slightly in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline nationwide has fallen two cents over the last two weeks.Prices currently stand at $3.23 on average across the country.Industry analysts say it's the first decline in gas prices in nine months.It also comes just one week before the Labor Day holiday weekend.In California and the Central Valley, prices are always higher than the national average.In Fresno County, prices have fallen about five cents.Drivers can expect to pay about $4.31 per gallon right now.In Merced County, prices average around $4.35, while drivers in Tulare County pay about $4.37.