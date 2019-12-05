Good Samaritan shot while trying to stop home invasion in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot in a central Fresno neighborhood after police say he tried to stop a home invasion at his neighbor's house.
Officers say two suspects tried to force their way inside the home on Stafford and Thomas Avenues around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Two neighbors heard the commotion and ran to help the woman inside. The good Samaritan grabbed a 2x4 piece of wood and swung it at the suspects; that's when one of them opened fire and shot him in the leg.
Police are now searching for the suspects, who were last seen running down a nearby alley. A description of the suspects was not immediately available.
Officers say the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators are waiting to obtain a search warrant to get inside the home to gather evidence.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
