Good Sports: Breast Cancer Awareness Month hits home for Kingsburg High waterpolo

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kingsburg High girls' water polo team looks a little different this week.

Well, we have pink water polo balls, we have pink water polo suit, we have pink caps. We really just try to make everything pink," Kingsburg High Vikings senior Sienna Abernathy said.

In an effort to support breast cancer awareness month - the Vikings are decked out in pink.

"It's a no brainer for me when I see the support. Just the community gathers around it," Vikings head coach Adam Hughes said.

"We just like to show our support to the community for those that our battling, struggling, or know someone who struggles with this," Vikings senior Davin Collazo said.

With the help of local businesses, the girls sported their new pink gear on campus to rally the support of other students.

"We had a lot of people who didn't know about breast cancer was in October," Vikings sophomore Maddy Dix said. "I think it's just good that we're spreading awareness."

For the Vikings, the cause hits home.

Coach Hughes is proud to wear the colors for family members who have passed from cancer.

"It's a personal thing for me and my family so any support that we can give to it is a big deal," Hughes said.

For some players, it's about honoring the memory of loved ones.

"I lost my grandma two years before I was born. I'm fighting for her because I know she fought so hard," Collazo said.

"My mom is a survivor and a thriver of breast cancer. We know that not every story is like that," Vikings assistant coach Beth Nicoletto said.

Whether the stories are past or present, the Vikings want everyone to be on the same team.

"Just know that they're not alone that we remember them, and we support them," Nicoletto said.

Looking to the future, Coach Hughes hopes nights like these leave a lasting impact.

"Something they can take on with them as they go on with their careers, look back on and maybe something they'd like to become involved with in the future," Hughes said.

A message the girls are hearing loud and clear.

"This just encourages us that we're playing for something bigger than ourselves. It's bigger than anybody on this team, it's bigger than anybody in Kingsburg," Abernathy said.

