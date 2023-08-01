WATCH LIVE

Grants available for former Bitwise employees

Eligible employees can apply for assistance ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 11:59PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is taking action to provide some extra relief for former Bitwise employees facing financial difficulties.

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation says it received funds from an anonymous investor, which will now be offered as grants.

Eligible employees can apply for assistance ranging from $500 to $1,000.

In order to get a grant, you must show proof of financial hardships, such as eviction or shut-off notices and past-due bills.

Money can be used for house payments, utilities, transportation, Medical expenses and groceries.

You can apply for the Hardship Fund through this Friday, August 4.

To apply, click here.

