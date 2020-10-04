Families given new homes courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three families are spending the night in their brand new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area and several other supporters.The properties are all located on Barcus near Polk in Northwest Fresno.The non-profit helps people who are willing to invest sweat equity to become homeowners."What you're seeing today right here in district one behind me are three brand new homes that were built with folks all across the community, where three wonderful families today are taking their first steps into homeownership," says CEO Matthew Grundy.After the families received their keys, a car parade took place to welcome the new families to the neighborhood.Organizers say the lot where the homes were built was donated by Central Community Church located across the street.On Saturday, the Fresno Association of Realtors also presented a check for more than $35,000 to help build a home for a local veteran's family.ABC30 is a proud partner of that project.